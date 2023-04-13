Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Friday commended four students of the Government School who went to the Sriharikota Space Research Center and returned after training.

Four students from the Ramanathapuram district, of Chatrakudi Government Higher Secondary School, Chakrakottai Government Higher Secondary School and Paramakudi S. R. Government Higher Secondary School were selected and sent to Sriharikota Space Research Center for training.

The students were selected on the basis of their interest in science and a science competition that was conducted at the district level.

After the students were selected, they were sent to Sriharikota Space Research Center and underwent six-day training.

The students were further sent to the Indian Institute of Technology and Scientific Research Institute in Chennai to meet the scientists and learn about scientific ideas.

Ramanathapuram District Collector Johnny Tom Varkis felicitated and presented the rainbow science release on behalf of the Student Science Council. He also asked the parents of the students to continue to support their success and asked the students to continue to focus on research. (ANI)

