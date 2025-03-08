Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): "The women's self-help group became our lifeline," says Ramilaben Mukesh Joshi from Alvada, Banaskantha. In 2024, she began making cotton wicks for lamps, and within a year, her earnings surpassed Rs 1 lakh.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering women economically, the central government introduced the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme in 2023. This scheme aims to make three crore women across the country financially independent by 2027, as per a release.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, dedicated efforts have been made to ensure that women in Gujarat reap the full benefits of this scheme. As a result, 1.48 lakh women in the state have achieved an annual income of over Rs 1 lakh, proudly earning the title of Gujarat's 'Lakhpati Didis.'

In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "The Lakhpati Didi scheme is emerging as a powerful catalyst for women's empowerment across the country. Our mothers, sisters, and daughters, associated with self-help groups, play a vital role in building a Viksit Bharat." While the national goal is to create three crore 'Lakhpati Didis,' Gujarat is steadily progressing toward its target of 10 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis.'

This scheme empowers rural women associated with self-help groups to establish their businesses and achieve an annual income of over Rs 1 lakh.

Women can venture into agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, and other local industries. The government extends support through training, financial assistance, and market linkages to enhance their earnings.

As per the central government's guidelines, the income for 'Lakhpati Didi' is determined based on the criteria of annual income from agriculture and related activities, earnings from non-agricultural sectors such as manufacturing, trading, and services.

Other criteria include salary or wages earned by any employed family member, income from labour work in both agricultural and non-agricultural sectors, financial aid received through government welfare schemes and revenue from commissions and honorariums.

Under this scheme, 7,98,333 women have been registered in Gujarat. Among them, 7,66,743 women are involved in agriculture-based employment, while others generate income from non-agricultural sectors like handicrafts, manufacturing, services, and small businesses, the release said.

The scheme has garnered a tremendous response in Gujarat, with women excelling in various fields through their skills. In the Navsari, Valsad, and Dang districts, 1,06,823 women have been recognized, with 30,527 of them attaining an annual income exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

In Karanjvel village of Vyara taluka, Tapi district, Ramilaben Parshottam Gamit and 10 women from a self-help group run the Van Shree Restaurant. The government provided them with space and the necessary equipment to establish the eatery.

Ramilaben shares, "We have been managing this restaurant for four years and initially took a Rs 50,000 loan for groceries and essentials, which we have fully repaid. We serve traditional tribal cuisine and earn around Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 lakh per month. Our turnover, which was Rs 40 lakh in 2023, increased to Rs 41.88 lakh in 2024. With proper guidance, our earnings have grown significantly, improving our families' livelihoods."

The Government of Gujarat has taken several strategic measures to ensure the effective implementation of this scheme, the release said.

A total of 124 master trainers have been appointed at the taluka level, who have trained over 10,000 community resource persons so far. These resource persons will help women associated with self-help groups.

The entire process is monitored through the Digital Aajeevika Register, which not only allows real-time tracking but also provides training, financial assistance, and market linkages to women entrepreneurs. (ANI)

