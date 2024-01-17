Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, a spiritual ambience has engulfed Ayodhya, with the resonating chants of "Jai Shri Ram" emerging from every shop, house, road, and pathway permeating the air. A harmonious blend of heritage and modernity characterises the new Ayodhya, evident in its ornate decorations and cultural richness.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will be held on January 22.

Guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, modern Ayodhya is transforming into a spectacle reminiscent of the splendour of the 'Treta Yuga'. The Ram flags proudly waving in the shops of Rampath offer a captivating sight to the devotees.

The splendour that greets a visitor while entering Ayodhya from Ram Ghat is reminiscent of the spectacular Diwali celebrations. Melodious songs like 'Ayodhya ab sajne lagi hai' and 'Ayodhya ke raja Bharat hai aapka-mahalon mein aao swagat hai aapka' resonate through the air, evoking excitement in the hearts of devotees.

Navya Ayodhya seamlessly combines heritage and modernity, which is evident in the installation of vintage, artistically crafted street light lamp poles. These poles not only add to the aesthetic appeal of the city but also feature Shri Ram's bow and arrow, showcasing a unique beauty.

When CM Yogi Adityanath initiated the beautification of Ramnagari, his vision was to infuse the city with the grandeur reminiscent of 'Treta Yuga'. Every detail, no matter how small, was meticulously attended to. Following road widening, shops were adorned anew, featuring 'Ram-Jayashri Ram' and 'flag' motifs on their shutters.

The proclamation of 'Jai Shri Ram' echoes through the stones embedded in the walls and doors of the renovated houses, shops, and temples. Whether it's the residences near Saptsagar Colony or the houses behind Tulsi Udyan, its doors are adorned with a welcoming homage to Shri Ram. Some display a picture of Shri Ram, while others feature Gajanan Maharaj.

Visitors, like Manorama from Basti or Geeta from Gorakhpur, who took a Makar Sankranti bath, and Ramprasad from Deoria, are revisiting Ayodhya after years and are captivated by the familiar saffron hues on Rampath. They feel transported to a bygone era, imagining that 'Treta Yugi' Ayodhya must have exuded a similar charm.

As they witness the saffron flags fluttering on the decorated shops, the devotees enthusiastically chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' attributing the grandeur to CM Yogi Adityanath's contributions, including mural paintings and facade lights.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1,000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21, Darshan will remain closed to the public," he said. (ANI)

