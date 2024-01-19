Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the rooftop-mounted solar boat service at the Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya on Friday, which has been developed by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "This initiative marks the commencement of the first-of-its-kind electric solar technology-based service for inland waterways in the country, proving to be a game-changer.

On this occasion, CM Yogi not only examined the technical aspects of operating the boat but also gathered information about the efforts underway in Ayodhya for the development of inland waterways.

He initiated the operation of the boat by pressing a button and took a ride on the Saryu River, inspecting the floating jetty and the floating boat charging station along the riverbank.

CM Yogi inaugurated the operation of the solar boat at the Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya by cutting the ribbon and pressing the navigation button on the boat.

During this event, he navigated the boat on the Sarayu River and also took a boat ride on the river at various ghats, interacting with devotees and learning about the facilities being developed in accordance with the inland waterway.

Amidst the boat ride, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the sizable crowd of devotees at the ghats and acquired information concerning various aspects of the boat's operation.

During this event, the operational e-boat charging station, functioning as a floating jetty, was inspected, including the Ganga-6, and information about it was gathered.

It is noteworthy that this floating jetty has been anchored in Ayodhya since December 15 and can serve as a berthing facility for up to 20 boats.

Electric power charging plug points have also been developed on the floating jetty, allowing the charging and berthing process for e-boats navigating the Sarayu River.

CM Yogi provided life jackets to 127 sailors. Under the Ram Bhoomi Swachh Bhoomi campaign, CM Yogi also inaugurated the plastic deposit refund centre's counter.

Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Amit Singh Chauhan, Ramchandra Yadav and other public representatives were present in the programme.

According to UPEIDA, this boat has been assembled on the banks of the Sarayu Ghat, and its components and other materials have been imported from various parts of the country.

This boat is completely indigenous and has been built under the initiative 'Make in India'. Currently, the construction of one boat has been completed, and plans for its regular operation are underway in the coming days. (ANI)

