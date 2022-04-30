Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended greetings of Ramzan at the Iftar party organized by the state government in Hyderabad.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders, Muslim clerics, many MLAs and MLCs were among the dignitaries present at the event.

TRS chief KCR said that the Telangana has completed several development initiatives and has become an example for the entire country,

"Telangana government has done some really constructive work and has become an example for the entire country. Telangana is the only state where we have 24/7 electricity. The centre is suffering from some disease and we have to fix it since we all are part of India," he said.

Further slamming the central government, he said, "Telangana's per-capita income was Rs 1,24,000 in the year 2014 and now it is Rs 2,78,000. Centre couldn't match up to even half of what we have achieved."

Expressing concern over communal violence recently witnessed in some parts of the country, the TRS chief said, "Few people are trying to instigate communal issues but they will not succeed. We can see how in Bengaluru, how they are spreading poison and it's happening everywhere in the country."

Expressing the party's wishes to spread ahead of the southern state and assume the national role, KCR said, "We aim that throughout the country we will achieve the goal similar to the way we have achieved various goals in Telangana."

Earlier, Telangana MLC K Kavitha on the occasion of 21-year anniversary of the party had said, "Today I believe that the country needs leaders like TRS and KCR ji (Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao)."

"We gave hope to the people and made sure that the state progressed well. The TRS will take up a good national role and we will work for the country," she stated. (ANI)

