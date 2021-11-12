Indore, Nov 12 (PTI) A group comprising the kin of freedom fighters on Friday set afire an effigy of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for reportedly claiming that India won true Independence in 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, and that the one obtained in 1947 was "alms".

Also Read | Centre Agrees to Grant Permanent Commission to 11 Eligible Women Officers Into Indian Army After Supreme Court Warning.

The protest was held on MG Road here and one of the participants, Asha Govind Khadiwala, said Ranaut must apologise to the nation for hurting the valour and sacrifice of freedom fighters.

Also Read | Kanpur: Cleric Refuses to Solemnise ‘Nikah’ Till DJ And Fireworks Are Stopped.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum at the Indore divisional commissioner's office.

The actor had said at a recent event organised by a news channel that the Independence of the country in 1947 was not freedom but "bheek" (alms), while the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)