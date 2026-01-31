New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a delegation of Foreign Ministers of Arab countries, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, and Heads of Arab delegations, who are in India for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister highlighted the deep and historic people-to-people ties between India and the Arab world, which have continued to inspire and strengthen our relations over the years.

Also Read | Jackie Chan Reveals He Recorded a Farewell Song To Be Released After His Death; Actor Calls It His 'Last Message'.

Prime Minister Modi outlined his vision for the India-Arab partnership in the years ahead and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare and other priority areas, for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

Prime Minister reiterated India's continued support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan. He conveyed his appreciation for the Arab League's important role in supporting efforts toward regional peace and stability, according to the statement.

Also Read | Grammys 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 68th Annual Grammy Awards in India and USA.

Earlier in the day, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The talks, Jaishankar said, focused on trade, critical minerals and regional developments.

In a post on X, he said, "A pleasure interacting with FM Badr Albusaidi of Oman this morning. Our discussions on trade, critical minerals and regional developments reflected the trust and comfort of our Strategic Partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2017501469935915318?s=20

Albusaidi landed in New Delhi earlier today for the 2nd India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Albusaidi's visit will strengthen the partnership between both nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm welcome to Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman H.E. Badr Albusaidi to Delhi for the 2nd India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting. His visit will further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Oman."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2017466152033915114?s=20

India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) on Saturday. The meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and Arab League Secretary General will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, a statement by the MEA said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)