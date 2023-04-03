Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Ranchi police on Monday arrested two people including a data operator at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) microbiology department here for issuing a fake covid test report to an accused in a mid-day meal scam involving over Rs 100 crores.

"In this regard, arrests have been made for issuance of fake covid reports to Sanjay Kumar Tiwari who is also an accused in an ED case," a police official said.

It has to be noted that Tiwari is accused in the ED case pertaining to a mid-day meal scam involving over Rs 100 crores.

Earlier on Saturday a special Prevention of Money laundering act (PMLA) court in Ranchi issued a warrant against Tiwari for failing to surrender before the court in a matter. As per court proceedings, he also used a false covid report to avoid appearing before the court.

Enforcement Directorate in its official statement dated 4.2.2022 stated that it had filed a filed Prosecution Complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) before the (PMLA) Special Court, Ranchi against Tiwari.

ED also mentioned that Rs 100 crores were 'erroneously' credited to a company which involves Tiwary.

"Investigation under the provisions of PMLA was initiated on the basis of FIR registered on the complaint of State Bank of India, Hatia Branch, Dhurwa, Ranchi and charge sheet filed by CBI, ACB, Ranchi under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860 and Section 13 (2) read with 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Sanjay Kumar Tiwary. The amount of Rs.100.01 crores was 'erroneously' credited to the account of a company from the State Bank of India. The said amount belonged to Jharkhand Rajya Madhayan Bhojan Pradhikaran (Mid-Day-Meal)," the official statement said.

ED is conducting investigations into the money laundering aspect of this matter. (ANI)

