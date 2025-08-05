New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday morning moved a notice under Rule 267, demanding suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "concerns" regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

In the notice, the Rajya Sabha MP intends to raise concerns about the voter list revision being carried out in Bihar by the EC and its plans for a similar exercise in other states, including West Bengal.

"Such actions raise serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice read.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as plans for a similar exercise in states such as West Bengal," it added.

Several MPs have moved the suspension of business notices under Rule 267 to discuss various issues of public importance, including the SIR exercise being carried out by the EC in Bihar. The Parliament has witnessed frequent adjournments amid protests by opposition members, who have been demanding a detailed parliamentary discussion on the matter.

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc will be meeting at 10:00 AM in the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament. The INDIA bloc MPs will protest against SIR, raising the issue at 10:30 AM before Makkar Dawar in Parliament premises today, with a slogan "Our Vote, Our Right, Our Fight."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said last week that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules, but there cannot be a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as it is a process undertaken by a constitutional body, the Election Commission of India.

"I want to clarify that the government is ready to hold discussions on any issue as per rules. There cannot be a discussion on SIR because it is a process undertaken by a Constitutional body, and it is not happening for the first time..." Rijiju told ANI.

Moreover, a crucial meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party is scheduled to take place today at the Parliament Library Building (PLB).

The meeting will be attended by NDA members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting comes amid a stalemate in Parliament over the opposition demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The opposition parties are demanding the withdrawal of SIR. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)