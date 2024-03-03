Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): A group of unidentified individuals brutally attacked a youth with chairs in the Pista House hotel in Rajendranagar police station limits of Rangareddy district.

The attack visuals were captured on CCTV. More details awaited.

The police said, "Yes this happened. The probe is on. More details are awaited." (ANI)

