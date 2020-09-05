New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) AA Rao has relinquished charge as an additional secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat from August 31 after the expiry of his contract, an official communication said on Saturday.

Rao was offered an extension for another year as an OSD in the status of an additional secretary, but he expressed his inability to accept the offer owing to personal reasons, the statement said.

"On completion of the tenure of engagement of Shri A. A. Rao as Additional Secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on contract basis w.e.f 1 September, 2019 to 31 August, 2020, he has relinquished the charge of office of the Additional Secretary in the afternoon of 31 August, 2020," a notification of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)