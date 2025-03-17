Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A man arrested for alllegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was shot at while trying to escape police custody on Sunday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Aman Putra Chand Khan, reportedly snatched a pistol from one of the policemen escorting him to the court and opened fire at the police team. In response, the police returned fire, injuring him in the right leg.

According to officials, the accused tried to flee while being taken to the court. He managed to grab a pistol from the Saadabad outpost in charge and fired at the police team, hitting their jeep. The police retaliated, ultimately subduing him.

Hathras SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha told ANI, "Last night, an FIR was filed at Sadabad Kotwali regarding the rape of a minor girl and the accused, Aman Putra Chand Khan, was arrested. Today, while being taken for a medical examination before his court appearance, he asked to use the bathroom near Nagla Konda. The Bisawar checkpost in-charge accompanied him. Suddenly, the accused snatched the officer's pistol and fired, hitting our police jeep. In response, the inspector in charge shot back, injuring him in his right leg."

The police managed to recapture him and took him to the hospital for treatment. "He has been sent to the District Hospital, and necessary legal actions are being taken," SP Sinha added. (ANI)

