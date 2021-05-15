Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes chief Vijay Sampla on Friday alleged that rapes, murders are taking place in West Bengal.

While addressing a press meet, Sampla said, "The way incidents have happened here after May 2 is worrisome. For the first time since 1947, rapes, murders are happening with no state protection. The most affected have been people from Scheduled Caste."

Giving out the details of the number of cases, he said, "So far 1,627 cases including 10-12 rapes, 15-20 murder cases of violence against SC community; 672 new cases reported. I have told ADGP to probe against SHO. Rehabilitation (of villagers) should be borne by State."

Recalling his visit to Nabagram, NCSC chief, Vijay Sampla said, "When I visited Nabagram, Police told me that culprits from both sides were SC, but on inquiring, we found that many were 'General' category persons too. And the ones (from SC) who visited the police station to file a complaint are attacked, their houses are looted."

Earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been refuting the allegations.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had requested President Ram Nath Kovind to take effective steps to immediately stop the "unprecedented post-poll violence" committed by "TMC activists and Jihadists" in West Bengal. In a letter written by the VHP working president advocate Alok Kumar, the Parishad had said the post-poll violence in West Bengal reminds of "the direct action of Muslim League."

Following the declaration of West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, incidents of violence had been reported in several parts of the state. (ANI)

