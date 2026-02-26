PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

Also Read | Who is Linda Walker? The ‘719 Points’ Viral Video Explained.

Masayuki Kayahara, Corporate Senior Vice President of Global Network Division at NEC Corporation, said, "Today's milestone furthers our collaboration with Tejas Networks for 5G massive MIMO radio and to achieve supply-chain diversification which helps in mitigating risks to our customers by building a resilient, flexible globalized ecosystem."

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks, said, "Our partnership with NEC will accelerate wireless innovation by leveraging our respective expertise in carrier-class product development for global telcos. We will continue to work closely with NEC to co-create leading-edge 5G/5G-Advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide."

Also Read | Jetour T2 Hybrid, Chery iCar V23 SUVs by JSW MG Motor India Launching Soon; Check Details.

Sanjay Malik, Chief Strategy and Business Officer of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to win this deal in partnership with NEC as we expand our business internationally. We are looking forward to building on this momentum and replicate this success in other 4G/5G mobile networks across emerging and established markets."

Tejas Networks is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a versatile mobility product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios that comply to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805565/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)