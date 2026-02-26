As Splitsvilla 16 aka Splitsvilla X6 heats up in Mahabalipuram, host Karan Kundrra has reportedly dropped a significant hint regarding the season's first wildcard entry. Speculation is mounting that Ruru Thakur, a fan-favourite from the previous season, is set to return to the villa to stir up the ongoing "Pyaar Ya Paisa" battle. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Himanshu Arora SLAMS Akanksha Choudhary Over Her Cringe Reaction to His Shirtless Photo, Calls Out Hypocrisy (View Post).

Karan Kundrra Confirms Ruru Thakur as First Wildcard on ‘Splitsvilla 16’?

The buzz began following a video featuring Karan Kundrra that has been circulating across social media platforms. In the clip, the host is seen casually telling someone that the model and cosplay artiste Ruru Thakur is the first wildcard of Splitsvilla X6.

A video is going viral on the internet showing Karan Kundrra attending the Splitsvilla 16 success party with his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. In the clip, he is heard saying “yeh wildcard hai” while referring to Ruru as she interacts with Tejasswi. Many have already begun speculating that Karan may have indirectly confirmed the new wildcard entry.

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Ruru Thakur at ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Success Party – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Scoop (@reality_scoop_)

Who is Ruru Thakur?

Ruru Thakur is no stranger to the Splitsvilla universe. She first gained prominence during Splitsvilla X5, where her journey was cut short by an early eviction. Despite her brief stint, she garnered a significant following due to her outspoken nature and strong personality.

Instagram Post of Ruru Thakur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruru Thakur (@ruruu.thakurr)

Since her exit, Thakur has remained active in the reality TV circuit and on social media, often expressing her desire to have stayed longer in the competition. Fans have long campaigned for her return, citing her unfinished business and potential to disrupt the "ideal matches" in the current season.

A Season of High Stakes

The sixteenth season of the long-running dating show has already introduced a revamped format. Under the theme "Pyaar Ya Paisa," 32 contestants are divided between two villas, forced to choose between emotional connections and strategic financial gains. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Soundharya Shetty REVEALS What Triggered Her and Sadhaaf Shankar’s Heated Spat With Suzzane (View Posts).

With Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed acting as "Mischief Makers," the environment is ripe for the chaos a wildcard entry typically brings. If Thakur’s entry is confirmed, she will be the first significant addition to the original roster of 32 contestants since the January 9 premiere.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).