New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, will organise its 30th National Seminar on the theme "Management of Illness and Wellness in Paediatrics through Ayurveda" on August 18-19 at the Scope Complex Auditorium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry's statement, the two-day seminar will bring together renowned scholars, practitioners, researchers, and students to deliberate on traditional Ayurvedic approaches and contemporary evidence-based practices for promoting child health and wellness.

Also Read | Kathua Cloudburst: Amit Shah Speaks to LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah; Assures Full Support As Flash Floods Kill 4 People.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again underlined the importance of traditional medicine in building a healthier society. He has said, "Ayush is not merely a system of medicine, it is a holistic approach to life. By integrating Ayurveda and other traditional practices with modern healthcare, we can ensure wellness for every section of society, especially our children, who are the future of the nation."

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush & Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, has always extended strong support for initiatives that promote holistic child healthcare through Ayurveda, the press release said.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav House Firing: YouTuber’s Father Ram Avtar Yadav Says They Feel Scared After More Than 15 Bullets Fired at Their House in Gurugram (Watch Videos).

He has stated, "Ayurveda has always emphasised nurturing the health of children as the foundation of a healthy society. The upcoming National Seminar of RAV on paediatric care is a timely initiative to highlight Ayurveda's holistic approach towards both illness management and wellness promotion in children. I am confident that the deliberations tomorrow and the day after will enrich practitioners, researchers and students, and contribute to advancing paediatric healthcare through Ayurveda."

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Padma Shri awardee, has consistently encouraged RAV's efforts to create platforms for academic exchange and professional development.

He remarked, "The 30th National Seminar of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth is a valuable opportunity to bring together the Ayurveda fraternity on one platform. As we look forward to the seminar beginning tomorrow, I am hopeful that the discussions will inspire new perspectives, strengthen evidence-based practices, and encourage greater collaboration in the field of paediatric Ayurveda. Such initiatives help bridge classical wisdom and modern healthcare needs."

Vaidya Devinder Triguna, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee and President, Governing Body, RAV, will also join the deliberations.

Key features of the seminar include: Scientific Research Paper Presentations on paediatric health in Ayurveda, poster presentations by young scholars and practitioners, interactive sessions on preventive and promotive healthcare in children, Souvenir and Seminar Kit for participants and credit points and participation certificates for registered delegates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)