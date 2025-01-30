New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside the financial condition of Rs. 2.5 crore for interim bail to Rau's CEO Abhishek Gupta.

This case is linked to the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of RAU's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajender Nagar in July 2024. The High Court has directed the trial court to decide the bail plea as per merit of the case. The hearing on his interim bail is listed for Friday, before the Rouse Avenue court.

Justice Vikas Mahajan set aside the financial condition imposed by the trial court while granting interim bail to Abhishek Gupta on September 23, 2024. Earlier the condition was stayed by the High Court.

The High Court noted that the Supreme Court has already set aside the order for the creation of a fund of Rs.5 crores in the case of co-accused persons. They were granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court on January 21.

Gupta was granted interim bail on September 23, 2024. The court had imposed a condition of depositing of Rs. 2.5 crore with the Red Cross. Senior counsel Jayant Sood appeared for Abhishek Gupta and submitted Supreme Court has already stayed the condition and the other 4 co-accused co-owners have been granted regular bail by the High Court.

The coordinate bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula on January 21 confirmed the interim bail of four co-owners of the basement as regular bail. The trial court granted interim bail to Rau's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh in the UPSC aspirant's death case on September 23, 2024.

During a hearing on December 7, 2024, the senior counsel for Abhishek Gupta informed the trial court that the Rs. 2.5 crore financial condition has been challenged before the High Court. It was informed to the High Court, regarding the same matter, where owners of the building have approached for a grant of regular bail, and extended their interim bail till January 21.

The trial court after taking an overall view of the matter, particularly the fact that the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India had seized the matter with respect to the interim bail as well as payment of compensation and in view of the stay granted by the High Court on November 29, 2024. However, the matter was kept pending for further consideration on January 31.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Earlier, the bench of Justice DK Sharma had also requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to form a committee, which will operate under the supervision of a retired High Court judge, to ensure that no coaching centres are run in basements without sanction across Delhi. Additionally, the court had directed the four co-owners of the basement to deposit Rs5 crores to the Red Cross Society. (ANI)

