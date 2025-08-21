Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], August 21 (ANI): Raval village in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat was flooded on Thursday following heavy and continuous rainfall, leaving roads and low-lying areas completely submerged.

Connectivity between Raval and nearby Kalyanpur village has also been cut off due to the flooding.

The Meteorological Centre (Met Centre), Ahmedabad, has issued a nowcast warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squalls for 10 districts, including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Surat and Valsad.

Parts of Gujarat have been battered by incessant rainfall over the past few days.

The IMD said several places reported heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely to exceptionally heavy rainfall (>=30 cm) in Saurashtra and Kutch, and south Gujarat on Wednesday.

Rainfall activity is expected to continue over Saurashtra on Thursday.

Between August 20 and 25, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall is anticipated over parts of the central Arabian Sea and adjacent areas, including portions of the south Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea, along with the coasts of Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the IMD also issued a tehsil-level nowcast for Punjab and Haryana, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and varying intensities of rainfall.

In Punjab, thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall are very likely over parts of Sunam, Sangrur, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Samana, Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Abohar, Malout, Bathinda, Gidderbaha, Fazilka, Rampura Phul, Jaitu, Muktsar, Jalalabad, Bassi Pathana, Khanna, Payal, Kharar, Khamanon, Ludhiana East, Samrala, Bagha Purana, Faridkot, Moga, Firozpur, Zira, Shahkot, Patti, Sultanpur Lodhi, Tarn Taran, Khadur Sahib, Nihal Singhwala, Raikot, Jagraon, Ludhiana West, Phillaur, Nakodar, Phagwara, Jalandhar I & II, Kapurthala, and Nawanshahr.

In Haryana, light rainfall is very likely over parts of Fatehabad, Rania, Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Kaithal, Nilokheri, Narwana, Sirsa, Tohana, Kalayat, Ratia, Dabwali, Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula, Guhla, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Kalka. (ANI)

