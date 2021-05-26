New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Raytheon Technologies is retrofitting military oxygen trucks, produced by its subsidiary Collins Aerospace in Germany, and planning to deliver them to the Indian Red Cross Society in the next week amid the COVID-19 crisis in India.

The US-based company, in a statement, said each of the trucks can transport approximately 2.7 lakh litres of oxygen.

"Normally used by military forces to fill aircraft oxygen systems, the trucks are being modified for civil use and transported to India by the Indian Air Force," the statement noted.

The trucks are expected to be delivered to the Indian Red Cross Society in Delhi early next week to connect with hospital oxygen supply lines and help fill portable oxygen cylinders, it said.

In addition to the OxyTruck donation, Raytheon Technologies and its businesses have donated 1.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment, funds for 1,000 oxygen concentrators and are making financial contributions to local relief organisations.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus and hospitals in several states have been facing shortage of oxygen, vaccines, drugs and equipment.

India on Wednesday reported 2,08,921 COVID-19 infections, pushing the overall tally of cases to 2,71,57,795, as the country conducted 22,17,320 coronavirus tests, its highest-ever in a day, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll also climbed to 3,11,388 with 4,157 fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

