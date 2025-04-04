Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it will shortly issue Rs 10 and Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 10 and Rs 500 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, the central bank said in a statement.

All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Also, all banknotes in the denomination of Rs 500 in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series issued by the central bank in the past will continue to be legal tender.

Last month, the RBI announced to issue banknotes of Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations, bearing the signature of Governor Malhotra.

Malhotra took over as the RBI Governor in December 2024, replacing Shaktikanta Das who demitted office after completion of his extended term.

