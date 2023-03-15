Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): In a bid to provide 24 hours electricity to people in Uttar Pradesh, State government has decided to implement Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in coming years.

"With a vision of providing uninterrupted power supply to citizens of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has flung into action to reduce commercial and distribution losses and improve quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers, Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | Hero Electric Launches Three New Two-Wheeler Electric Vehicles; Check Prices, Other Details Here.

The scheme is to be implemented by 2025-26.

Under this scheme, along with reducing the line losses (AT&C losses) of the power distribution sector, there is also a provision for improvement and renewal of the power system. Financial assistance is provided by the Government of India to the DISCOMs (electricity distribution companies) to strengthen their supply infrastructure.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Jumps off Balcony of His 13th Floor Apartment, Dies.

The statement added that 29 packages worth Rs 13632.24 crore under this scheme are being provided to all the five DISCOMs of UP to prevent line loss.

"Project work has also started in all the five DISCOMs with this amount. Under this, an amount of Rs 3842.41 crore is being provided for the eight clusters of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, while a provision of Rs 3303.70 crore has been made for the seven clusters of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. There is a provision of Rs 2764.33 crore for six clusters of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and Rs 3247.07 crore for all seven clusters of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited. Apart from this, 474.73 crore has been allotted to KESCo, Kanpur," the statement read further.

According to the Centre's RDSS scheme, technical and commercial losses have to be cut by 12 to 15 per cent by 2024-25 while Average Supply Cost-Average Revenue Recovery (ACS-ARR) gap has to be reduced to zero by 2024-25. The scheme also seeks to strengthen and renovation of the power distribution system and ensure uninterrupted supply of quality power to the consumers in the power distribution sector.

"PMA has been appointed in all DISCOMs for carrying out the work smoothly. In order to strengthen the distribution system, approval of Rs 18885.24 crore was received on March 28, 2022 itself for system monitoring at the feeder and distribution transformer level. At the same time, consent has been given for Rs 16498.61 crores to strengthen the power system in rural and urban areas and reduce losses. Along with this, executive agencies have been appointed for loss reduction," the government said in the press note.

However, the work of tender for metering works is in process, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)