New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court was on Monday informed that the producers of the film "Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder" had applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a re-certification of the movie which was likely to be considered soon.

The producers further said the six cuts suggested by the Centre had been made in addition to a disclaimer.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble for 3rd Day, Dragged by Kotak Bank, India-US Trade Deal Uncertainty.

Noting the submission that the film's re-certification was pending and a request for adjournment was made on behalf of one of the petitioners, a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela posted the hearing for July 30.

The petitions were filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and Mohd Javed, who is an accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

Also Read | Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Dachigam Area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Identification Process Underway.

Two petitions related to the movie row came before the high court post a Supreme Court direction.

The top court directed the petitioners to move the high court against the Centre's revisional order of giving nod for the film's release.

The producers of the film had moved the top court after a high court bench previously stayed the film's release.

The apex court on July 25 said the film-makers' appeal against the high court order staying the film's release was infructuous for they had accepted the July 21 Centre nod for the film's release, subject to six cuts in its scenes and modifications in the disclaimer.

After high court on Monday asked the CBFC counsel whether the movie was re-certified, it was informed that the film was approved with some cuts.

The counsel for the film producers said the movie was approved with six cuts and one disclaimer and the certification was pending.

The bench noted since there was no re-certification till now, the producers couldn't release it without it.

Observing there was no urgency, the court posted the hearing for July 30.

Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous.

The assailants later released a video claiming the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The case was probed by the NIA and the accused were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, besides provisions under the IPC.

The trial is pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)