New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Asserting that the global popularity of the Maha Kumbh is a matter of pride for every Indian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the extensive participation of youths in the large religious gathering is visible this time.

In his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi described the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya as the "re-establishment of the cultural consciousness of India".

Noting that the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony, which fell on January 11, was celebrated on the day of 'Paush Shukla Dwadashi' as per the Hindu calendar, he said, "This Dwadashi of Pran Pratishtha is the Dwadashi of the re-establishment of the cultural consciousness of India."

Therefore, this day of 'Paush Shukla Dwadashi' has also become the day of 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' in a way, he added.

"While walking on the path of development, we have to preserve our heritage and move forward while taking inspiration from that," he said.

Speaking of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Modi said the festival celebrates unity in diversity and displays no discrimination or casteism in its tradition going on for thousands of years.

"When the young generation connects with its civilisation with pride, its roots become stronger and its golden future is also ensured," he said.

This time, the digital footprints of the Kumbh are visible on a large scale, he added.

"This global popularity of the Kumbh is a matter of pride for every Indian," Modi said.

He described the Maha Kumbh as an unforgettable sea of humanity, incredible visuals and an extraordinary confluence of equality and harmony.

"In the Kumbh, the rich and the poor come together as one. All of them take a dip in the Sangam, dine together in bhandaras and receive prasad. This is why the Kumbh is the Maha Kumbh of unity," he said.

"The event also tells us how our traditions bind the whole of India together as the ways of adhering to the beliefs are the same from north to south," the prime minister said.

The Kumbh is organised at Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nasik and Haridwar and in the southern part of the country, Pushkaram is organised on the banks of Godavari, Krishna, Narmada and Kaveri rivers. Both these festivals are connected with holy rivers, he added.

Noting that the Ganga Sagar Mela is also organised on a grand scale in West Bengal, Modi said Kumbh, Pushkaram and Ganga Sagar Mela enhance social coalescence, harmony and unity.

He said, "These festivals connect the people of India with the Indian traditions. Just as our scriptures emphasise on Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha in the world, our festivals and traditions also empower every aspect - spiritual, social, cultural and economic."

