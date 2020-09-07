New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian Navy on Monday said re-ignition of the fire has been observed on the starboard side of the oil tanker MT New Diamond.

"Re-ignition of fire observed on Starboard (Right) side of #MTNewDiamond. Fire-fighting & boundary cooling efforts intensified to bring fire under control. Salvage Team has arrived at scene. Additional assets, salvage personnel & FF equipment also enroute," Indian Navy said in a tweet.

The fire onboard oil tanker MT New Diamond off Sri Lanka coast has been doused, said the Indian Coast Guard on Sunday, adding that cooling of the ship is in progress.

The ICG had been engaged in fire fighting and pollution response operation for MT New Diamond since September 3.

Motor Tanker (MT) New Diamond caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3 when it was transiting in Sri Lankan exclusive economic zone.

The large 333-metre long crude carrier is carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)

