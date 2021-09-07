Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Alleging that a 55-year-old farmer Sushil Kajal, died in the 'brutal' lathi charge by the Karnal Police, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitaik) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that he is reaching Karnal to seek justice for the farmer's death and urged people to keep a watch on the developments in the Haryana district.

Tikait today tweeted, "To get justice for Sushil Kajla, who was martyred in the brutal lathi charge by the Karnal Police, I am reaching Karnal in some time along with the comrades of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, all of you keep an eye on Karnal."

Haryana Police had on August 28 conducted a lathi-charge on protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza in Karnal, where farmers had gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) had alleged that Kajal, who belonged to Karnal district had "received severe blows in the atrocious police lathi charge" and died of a "heart attack".

However, Haryana Police has denied the allegations of AIKS.

Meanwhile, Kisan Mahapanachayat is being held in Haryana's Karnal to protest against the Centre's three agricultural laws amid tight security.

A total of 40 companies of police have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district.

Karnal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia, while speaking to ANI assured that the police would take action if law and order are disturbed.

"District administration and police have made necessary security arrangements in wake of the Kisan Mahapanchayat. A total of 40 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order. Public activities are going on without interruption," Punia said.

"We want Kisan Mahapanchayat to be conducted peacefully and conflict to be resolved through mutual conversation. We spoke with farmer leaders yesterday on the matter. Police will take action if law and order are disturbed," he added.

Security personnel in large numbers have also been deployed in the new Anaj Mandi area in Karnal from where the farmers have plans to proceed to the mini-secretariat.

The State government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat to curb the "spread of inflammatory material and rumours" today.

In the Karnal district of Haryana, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has also been put in. Under Section 144 public assemblies are banned, district officials said.

Traffic on National Highway 44, which connects Delhi to Chandigarh has been diverted from Karnal.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

