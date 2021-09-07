Mysuru, September 7: A four-year-old girl died after swallowing a one-rupee coin. The incident took place at a village in Mysuru district of Karnataka. The deceased is Khushi. The coin had been stuck in her throat for three days, resulting in an infection. She died on Sunday while undergoing treatment. She was at her grandmother's house when she had swallowed the coin accidently, reports said. Nashik Boy Accidentally Swallows a Rs 2 Coin, Doctors Successfully Remove it.

On September 3, Khushi's uncle gave her a one-rupee coin to buy balloon, according to a report by Times of India. While playing with the coin, she kept it in her month. Accidentally, she swallowed it and did not inform anyone in her family, the report added. On September 4, she experienced issues in breathing and started coughing continuously. Kerala: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Swallowing Coin; Relatives Allege Govt Hospitals Refused to Admit Him.

Khushi's family then came to know that something was stuck in the windpipe and took her to a hospital in Mysuru. An X-ray was conducted following which the doctors found that a coin had got stuck in the trachea. They also discovered the coin had caused an infection. While undergoing treatment at the hospital, the girl died.

No complaint alleging foul play or medical negligence was lodged by the girl's family. A similar incident took place in Kerala last year. A three-year-old boy died after he had accidentally swallowed a coin at his home near Aluva. His family had alleged that a government hospital refused to treat him as their house fell in a COVID-19 containment zone.

In 2018, a seven-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Nashik had accidently swallowed a two-rupee coin. He survived after the doctors had removed the coin stuck in his throat.

