Forward Air Base near PoK-China border, September 25: At a time when it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously on both the fronts.

The forward airbase which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi is around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night.

Team ANI reached the strategically located airbase moving through the Khardungla pass along the Shyok river to witness the operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules, Ilyushin-76 and the Anton-32. China Wants India to Vacate Key Heights Before De-Escalation on LAC: Indian Army Sources.

Watch Video: Indian Air Force operates C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft at a Forward Air Base near Pakistan

#WATCH: Indian Air Force operates C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at a Forward Air Base near Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and China border. Note: All visuals cleared by competent authority on ground pic.twitter.com/sr5gitmrqo — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

In view of the ongoing conflict with China, the fighter aircraft are operating during both day and night, the transport aircraft are continuously flying in and out of the airbase with troops, rations and ammunition to the troops located in bases on the Line of Actual Control in DBO and other areas in Eastern Ladakh.

Asked about the threat from Pakistan's Skardu airbase and the possibility of China-Pakistan coming together there, an Indian Air Force pilot of Flight Lieutenant -rank said, "Owing to the modern platform, the IAF is fully trained and is ready to undertake any operations on both the fronts.

"We are fully trained and highly motivated. We live by the IAF's motto--Touch the Sky with Glory." Speaking about the IAF's capability to undertake night operations in these tough terrains, a fighter pilot said, "Today, our warfare capabilities have grown, so much so that we are able to undertake all types of missions even at nights from the forward base."

Earlier, the Pakistani airbases in the occupied Kashmir came under a watch after a Chinese refueller aircraft landed in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan region, in June. The strategic airbase located on the banks of the Shyok river has been upgraded for day and night operations. Narendra Modi Govt Prepares Plan to Completely Withdraw Border Guarding Forces from Internal Security Duty, Say Sources.

IAF Officer at a Forward Air Base Near Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and China Border:

#WATCH: Indian Air Force is fully trained and ready to undertake operations by day or night on both the fronts: An IAF officer at a Forward Air Base near Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and China border pic.twitter.com/DF0R85a0SY — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

The Galwan river which saw a violent face-off between India and China and death of several soldiers from both sides, also merges into the Shyok River which flows from Eastern Ladakh to Western Ladakh before crossing over into Pakistan.

