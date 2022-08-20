Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP's national vice president Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called upon women to realise their innate strength and contribute more towards nation building.

She said the way women were taking rapid strides in every sphere proved that they did not need any reservation.

"Women's population in India is about 70 crore and it is about four crore in Rajasthan. When all of us unite, every hurdle will automatically be eliminated. Our population is no less for any change but we have no idea of our strength. No nation can be fully developed without women," she said at a programme titled 'Vidushi', organised by the women's wing of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India here.

The former chief minister said she faced several challenges when she ventured into politics. "Even today, there are challenges. But if I was afraid, I would not have been able to move forward," she said.

Citing the example of President Droupadi Murmu, Raje said she struggled more than a common man could imagine. "But she created history and became the country's first tribal woman president," Raje said.

