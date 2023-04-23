Reasi/Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman died and four of a family sustained injuries when their car collided with another vehicle in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The victims were returning to their residence in Himachal Pradesh after paying obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills, the officials said.

They said a traffic police vehicle, coming from base camp Katra towards Jammu, collided with a pilgrim car at Moori, injuring all five persons aboard. They were identified as Vivek Kapoor (43), his wife Monika, their relative Shivani (21) and daughters Muktika (20) and Rashita (11).

The injured were rushed to the community health centre Katra where Shivani was declared brought dead, the officials said, adding after initial treatment, the rest of the injured were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said.

