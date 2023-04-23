Germans said they were prepared to cut their heat use and fly less to help tackle climate change. But most are reluctant to give up meat and their cars, according to a YouGov poll.Two-thirds of Germans are willing to make a personal sacrifice to protect the planet against climate change, a new survey published Sunday suggested.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF Hands Over Aged Pakistani National Back to Rangers.

The YouGov survey on behalf of Welt am Sonntag newspaper also found 43% were willing to fly less often, while 40% were prepared to use less heat.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Massive Crowds Join Rahul Gandhi on His Road Show in Vijayapura (Watch Video).

The participants, however, said they were reluctant to accept curbs on what they could eat. Less than a third (27%) said they were prepared to change their diet.

The willingness to do without a car was the lowest, with only 13% of respondents ready to give up private transport.

Germany pledges to cut emissions

Germany is taking far-reaching measures to help tackle climate change, including the transition to electromobility and a ban on the installation of oil and gas heating systems.

The government has pledged to make Germany greenhouse gas neutral by 2045.

Energy demand should by that point be met exclusively by renewable energy sources such as photovoltaics, wind and hydropower.

Last weekend, Germany shut down its three remaining nuclear power stations.

Energy crisis throws spanner in works

The energy crisis, caused by the instability of Russian energy supplies in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, has forced Berlin to increase the use of fossil fuels in the interim.

As a result, a majority of Germans are not convinced that the zero carbon target will be reached.

One in five questioned said the climate-neutral plan was unfeasible. Another 30% think a complete divestment from fossil fuels is unlikely.

Only 14% of Germans believe the energy transition will be achieved.

mm/wd (AFP, dpa, EPD)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).