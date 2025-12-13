Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stated that the Kerala local body election results serve as a reminder that vigilance must be strengthened to ensure that people are not swayed by the "negative propaganda" and "divisive tactics" of communal forces.

"The results of the local self-government elections were not what the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had anticipated. While the expectation was for a strong performance across the state, the LDF was unable to achieve that level of advancement. The reasons behind this outcome will be examined in detail, and necessary corrections will be made as the front moves forward," according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

"The fact that the NDA gained an upper hand in the state capital, along with the influence of communalism in the election campaign, has caused concern among those who believe in secularism. This election result serves as a reminder that vigilance must be strengthened to ensure that people are not swayed by the negative propaganda and divisive tactics of communal forces," the CMO added.

It underscores the need to continue a strong fight against all forms of communalism, the statement noted.

"All these aspects will be carefully reviewed, and in the coming days, the Left Democratic Front will engage in discussions and make decisions to secure the broad support of the people.The LDF remains committed to strengthening its foundation and increasing public support for its development and welfare initiatives," the statement said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state and lashed out at the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front.

"My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, which has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today's result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!," his post added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated that Thiruvananthapuram has spoken with hope and conviction, ushering in a new chapter by ensuring the BJP's stunning performance in the Municipal Corporation in the Kerala local body polls.

"Thiruvananthapuram has spoken with hope and conviction, ushering in a new chapter by ensuring BJP's stunning performance in the Municipal Corporation. This is a heartfelt endorsement of change, development and clean governance. I warmly congratulate our tireless karyakartas and the BJP's Kerala leadership and extend my deepest gratitude to the people of Thiruvananthapuram for their faith and affection", Rajnath Singh added in his post.

Vote counting began at 8 AM across 244 counting centres in the state under tight security arrangements. (ANI)

