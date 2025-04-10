Khagaria (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MLA Pannalal Singh Patel's nephew Kaushal Singh, who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Khagaria, Bihar, on April 10, involved reasons of personal enmity, said officials on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Khagaria, Rakesh Kumar, stated that some names had been received for the incident.

Also Read | Trump Keeps Tariff Pressure on China, EU Welcomes Pause.

Speaking to ANI, the SP said, "We had got information that Shiv Kaushal Singh was shot at by some unidentified assailants. He died at the hospital. He shot at the rear side of his head. We have some names for the incident. The family of the deceased has said that the reason behind the incident is personal enmity."

He further added, "The family suggests a possible family dispute as the reason for the incident, but they can't provide clear details yet. We'll reveal more facts after further investigation. We've been told that Kaushal Singh was shot in the head with one or two bullets, but more things will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Witnesses claim unknown people arrived and opened fire."

Also Read | Bihar Storms: Freak Thunderstorms, Hailstorms Cause 19 Deaths in 48 Hours, Destruction of Crops in Multiple Districts; State Govt Orders Compensation.

Kaushal Singh, the victim, was returning home from his warehouse with his wife when the attack occurred.

The attackers ambushed Kaushal Singh, firing two to three shots that left him seriously injured. His family rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident took place in the Kaithi area of Chautham police station.

The police investigation suggests that family members might be involved in the murder, possibly due to personal rivalry. However, the family claims that Kaushal Singh had a dispute with his brother, Bijal Singh, and his nephew is suspected of committing the crime.

Police have filed the complaint and are investigating the whole incident. Further information on the case is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav has taken on the state government alleging the failure o flaw and order,

"The courage of criminals increases to such an extent only when the credibility of the government is lost. You can see the courage and audacity of the criminals in the above incidents. The media, elite class and intellectuals will never call this a law and order problem. Do these people think that such uncontrolled criminal incidents happening in a time of collapsed law and order are good for the state? Are the constituent parties of NDA considering these incidents as celebratory firing and are sitting in silence?," he said (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)