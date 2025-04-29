New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority has informed the National Green Tribunal that it has reclaimed 24 acres of land in the Yamuna Vanasthali project area from January to April as part of its efforts to reclaim the river's floodplains from encroachers.

The Yamuna Vanasthali plan is one of the Yamuna floodplain restoration projects on the eastern bank, stretching from the Wazirabad Barrage to the ISBT Bridge, spread over an area of 236.5 hectares.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Says Indian Armed Forces Have Full Operational Freedom to Decide on Targets, Timing of Response.

"In compliance with the directions of the NGT, DDA has been making consistent efforts to reclaim the land from the encroachers in the floodplains. Ever since the last order of this Tribunal (on January 16), the DDA recently repossessed 24 acres of land in the Yamuna Vanasthali project area," the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said in its report on Tuesday.

The report said that though the DDA was continuously engaged in the removal of encroachments, it was sometimes tough to protect or fence the area after a demolition drive was carried out.

Also Read | Cooling Gear for Summer: Fan in Collar, AC Helmet on Head, Delhi Traffic Police to Get a Cool New Look During Extreme Weather.

"Thereby, re-encroachment happens at some places, which is again removed," it said.

The DDA report also said that the authorities concerned were in the process of completing the ground truthing exercise.

"Until the ground truthing exercise is completed by the divisional commissioner concerned, the next step, i.e., demarcation of the floodplain zone of Yamuna River, cannot be started as the ground truthing report is necessary for the physical verification/erection of bollards for the demarcation," the DDA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)