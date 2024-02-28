New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Indian agencies have seized 3,300 kg of narcotics in the highest ever offshore capture and arrested five foreigners from an Iranian boat off the Gujarat coast, the NCB said on Wednesday.

The operation was undertaken in the Arabian Sea along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) jointly by the Navy, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The contraband is suspected to be containing charas, methamphetamine, and morphine.

The NCB and other agencies have busted yet another international drug trafficking network and effected the highest-ever offshore seizure (by quantity) in the country, a senior officer of the federal anti-narcotics agency said.

The five people arrested from the boat are suspected to be either Iranian or Pakistani nationals. No documents of nationality have been recovered from them, a senior NCB officer said.

