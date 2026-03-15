Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 15 (ANI): Reacting to the announcement of the polling date for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, Rafiqul Islam, MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), said the party is fully prepared and gearing up to contest all 126 seats in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Rafiqul said, "The Election Commission has announced the dates for five states, with Assam's election scheduled in a single phase on April 9 across 126 seats. With only 24 days left, preparations are in full swing. Our party has been ready for months. The first list of candidates has already been released, and the second list will be announced soon. We are confident and prepared to contest all 126 seats, with our candidates and workers actively campaigning to secure victory."

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Earlier today, Islam said that they are planning to focus on 28-32 seats and prioritising to defeat the BJP.

"According to the discussions we have had till now, we have been preparing to contest the elections on 28-32 seats. The final decision will be taken in two to four days... Our fight is against the BJP. We will support the anti-BJP forces in the election... We can contest the election in more than 100 seats. But we won't because this will benefit the BJP... We are entering an alliance with anyone before the elections. We are working on the principle of 'Ekla Cholo'. We want all anti-BJP secular parties to form a government... We will support that unconditionally," he added.

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Meanwhile, elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

The apex poll body said that Assam, along with the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will hold elections to their legislative assemblies, commencing from April 9.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)