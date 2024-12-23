New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his government has provided nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs to youths in the last one or one and a half years which, he asserted, is a record.

Addressing recruits at a Rozgar Mela through a virtual event, where over 71,000 people were given appointment letters, he said never before in the tenure of any previous government jobs were provided in such a "mission mode".

Also Read | ‘Girlfriend Swapping’ Racket in Bengaluru: Partner-Swapping Events Held Under Guise of Parties Busted After Victim Reveals Her Ordeal, Modus-Operandi Exposed As Police Arrest 2 Accused.

The young population is at the centre of his government's policies and programmes, he said, adding honesty and transparency have driven the recruitment process.

Noting that a large number of recruits are women, Modi said it is the endeavour of his government that they become self-dependent in every field.

Also Read | Scammer Virendra Joshi Opens Bank Account in Sunny Leone's Name in Chhattisgarh, Receives INR 1,000 Monthly Under Government Scheme.

The government's decision to grant 26-week maternity leave to women has helped them a lot in their career, he said, noting that women are the majority owners of the house constructed under the 'PM Awas Yojana'.

Women-led development is taking place in the country, he said.

Modi said making maximum use of the Indian youths' abilities and talent is a priority of his government, noting that they are at the centre of a host of schemes, be it start up India, digital India or reforms in space and defence sectors.

The National Education Policy has taken steps for the development of youngsters, he said, highlighting its emphasis on the use of mother tongues.

His government has ensured that language is not a barrier by ensuring that youngsters can take recruitment exams in 13 Indian languages, he added.

Noting that former prime minister Charan Singh, whose birth anniversary fell on Monday, stood for the development of rural India and for the country's progress, Modi said his government has followed this by creating job and self-employment opportunities in villages.

Speaking at the event, Union minister Jitendra Singh said over 29 per cent of the 71,000 recruited came from the OBC category.

The backward classes recruitment has seen a 27 per cent rise under the Modi government compared to the UPA's, he said.

The Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes accounted for 15.8 and 9.6 respectively for Monday's recruitments, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)