New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on 23rd December at around 10:30 AM through video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It will provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their participation in nation building and self empowerment, added the statement.

Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place for various Ministries and Departments of the Central Government.

The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining various Ministries/Departments including Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, among others. (ANI)

