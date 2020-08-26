Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A red alert was issued in several parts of Odisha from 8:30 am Thursday, including the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts of the state, by the Special Relief Commissioner's office.

Additionally, orange and yellow alerts were also issued in several parts of the state.

"Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over the districts of Balasore, Badhrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Nawaragpur. Yellow warning: heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely to occur over the rest of the districts of Odisha," the notification said.

It further issued a yellow warning from 8:30 am on Thursday to 8:30 am on Friday for the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, and Keonjhar. (ANI)

