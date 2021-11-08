Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's national convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday demanded from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

Beniwal wrote to the CM in this regard.

Also Read | KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier & Other Post Exam, Candidates Can Download The Answer Key Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Citing examples of states like Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana, the MP said rates of petrol and diesel are very high in Rajasthan as compared to the neighbouring states.

"The increase is having a direct effect on inflation," he said, adding that the state government needs to provide relief to the public by reducing VAT immediately.

Also Read | Sapphire Foods IPO Opens Tomorrow, Here is Everything You Need to Know Before Subscribing to Food Franchisee’s Offering.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)