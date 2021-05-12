New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

Sandhu, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is Officer on Special Duty (IP, South and Oceania) in the ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sandhu as Secretary (West) in the MEA, it said.

She will take over the charge from Vikas Swarup, who superannuates on June 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)