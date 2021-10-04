New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Senior Indian Legal Service officer Reeta Vasishta has been appointed as the new legislative secretary in the Law Ministry.

Vasishta was so far an additional secretary in the Legislative Department of the ministry and she assumed her new responsibility on Monday.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Jumps Into Canal with Two Minor Children in Amritsar.

The post of legislative secretary was lying vacant since early May following the death of G Narayan Raju due to COVID-19.

Following Raju's demise, Law Secretary Anup Mendiratta was holding the additional charge of the legislative department.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor on Shah Rukh’s Son Aryan’s Arrest: I am Repelled by Ghoulish Epicaricacy of Those Witch-Hunting.

Considered the top draftsperson of the government, the legislative secretary is responsible for drafting and clearing key legislative proposals before they are introduced in Parliament.

"Hearty congratulations to Dr Reeta Vasishta on being appointed as Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law & Justice, Govt of India. My best wishes to her, and looking forward to work together as a team," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)