West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said at a developmental meeting that reformation, performance, and transformation are leading the state on the path of accelerated development.

He highlighted the quantum jump the state made in GSDP, State Budget, per capita income, GST collection, and state-owned resources since he took over the reins in 2016.

Speaking at a developmental meeting in Shergaon, West Kameng district, on Sunday, Khandu informed everyone that Arunachal Pradesh's GSDP has increased by 135% since 2016.

"The state budget, which was Rs 12,500 crore in 2016, has increased to Rs 40,000 crore plus in 2025. If we compare 2016 and 2025, our per capita income has jumped by 105%, GST collection by 584%, and our state-owned resources, which was just Rs 900 crore in 2016, has risen to Rs 40,000 crore plus this year," Khandu said.

The Chief Minister thanked every stakeholder, from his cabinet and MLA colleagues to the panchayat members to the chief secretary and district officials, for the leap in development witnessed by the state in about 8 to 9 years.

"We are lucky to have a Prime Minister in Narendra Modi, who believes that India will progress only when India's North East progresses," he said.

Pema Khandu talked about 'Team Arunachal' and said that Arunachal Pradesh is at the centre stage and a topic of hot discussion across the country.

"The reason is not only that we share international boundaries with three countries, but it's also about us, our potentials and our pace of development in all spheres," Khandu said.

Citing road connectivity as one of the major contributors to development in the state, Khandu further informed that since 2016, rural connectivity has increased by 251% and National Highways by 143%.

"Connecting almost all unconnected ADC, CO headquarters and villages across the state was made possible by our futuristic Chief Minister's Comprehensive Road Development Programme," Khandu said.

Khandu informed that the central government has approved the realignment of the OKSRT (Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga) road, which will shorten the Balemu-Kalaktang distance from the existing 50 km to about 19.2 km.

Responding to various memorandums submitted during the program, the Chief Minister informed that the Shergaon to Mandala top road is under survey by the PWD and assured approval as soon as possible. He also assured positive consideration for the Shergaon to Doimara road, water projects for Kalaktang and Rupa townships and a stadium at Shergaon as requested.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated 14 projects worth Rs 102 crore and laid the foundation for 21 new projects worth Rs 126 crore for the district's Kalaktang assembly constituency.

Home Minister Mama Natung, BJP State President Kaling Moyong, MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Dongru Siongju, Tenzing Nima Glow, and Tseten Chombay (local legislator), former Chief Minister PK Thungon, former Speaker T N Thongdok, the Chief Secretary, and others were present at the developmental meeting. (ANI)

