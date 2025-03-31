Mumbai, April 1: The Crescent Moon was sighted in India on Sunday, March 30, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan 2025. India will celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on Monday, March 31. This year, Ramadan began on March 2, following the sighting of the new crescent moon on Saturday, March 1.

In India, Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as "Meethi Eid." With the sighting of the Shawwal moon, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, marking the beginning of the festival of Eid al-Fitr. Scroll down to check whether the Indian stock market—BSE or NSE—will be open or closed on Monday, March 31. Bank Holidays 2025: Is 31st March a Bank Holiday for Eid? Will Banks Remain Open or Shut on March 29 and 30? Know Everything Here.

Is Share Market Open or Closed Today for Eid Ul Fitr?

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, March 31, 2025, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to the holiday schedule issued by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Although the exact date for Eid may depend on the sighting of the crescent moon, both exchanges have confirmed that the market will be shut on March 31.

In addition to the closure of equity markets, the currency derivatives segment will also remain closed for the day. However, the commodity derivatives market will be partially operational, with the morning session closed. Trading will resume in the evening from 5 PM until approximately 11:30 PM, allowing investors in commodities to continue their activities later in the day.

Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, after the holiday. With markets already closed over the weekend (March 29-30), this will provide an additional break before regular trading resumes. LIC Offices Will Remain Open Across Various Zones and Divisions Over Weekend and Eid To Assist Policyholders.

Stock Market Holidays in April and May

The Indian stock market will observe three holidays in April. The first is on Thursday, April 10, for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, followed by a holiday on Monday, April 14, in observance of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The third holiday in April will be on Friday, April 18, for Good Friday.

In May, the market will be closed on Thursday, May 1, for Maharashtra Day. The next market holiday will be on Friday, August 15, for India’s 79th Independence Day. Another holiday will follow on Wednesday, August 27, for Shri Ganesh Chaturthi.

