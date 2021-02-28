New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The next phase of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age-appropriate population groups will commence from Monday onwards.

Registration will open at 9:00 am tomorrow and citizens will be able to register and book, and appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc, according to an official release.

This information was shared during the orientation workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA) for the 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government's Health Insurance Schemes, on Co-WIN2.0.

The private empanelled COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) were also trained on various aspects of the process of vaccination and management of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).

The participants were explained that all citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of, 45 years to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID vaccination centre will be closed at 3:00 pm on that day for which the slots were opened.

"For example, for March 1, the slots will be open from 9:00 am till 3:00 pm on March 1, and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability. However, on 1st March an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled," the GoI release said.

The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step by step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries. However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the release added.

The Photo ID Card Number for each such beneficiary must be different. The photo identity documents, which can be used by citizens for availing of online registration includes Aadhar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card and Pension Document with a photograph.

A User Guide for the Citizen Registration and Appointment for Vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA). A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority. These can be accessed online on the health ministry website.

It was also explained that the Central Government shall procure all the vaccines and supply them free of cost to the States and UTs who in turn will disburse them further to the Government and Private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

It was re-iterated that all vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the Government Health Facilities will be entirely free of cost, while Private Facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs. 250 per person per dose (Rs 150/- for vaccines and Rs 100/- as operational charges). Private Hospitals are to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of the National Health Authority (NHA). The payment gateway for the same is being enabled by NHA on their website.

The government has supplied two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, free of cost to the States/UTs to vaccinate Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) and will also be able to cover the next priority group i.e. 60 years plus age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years suffering from Pre-Specified Co-Morbidities.

The States have been requested to operationalise the linkages between the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) (both government and private empanelled facilities) with the nearest cold chain points for ensuring smooth vaccine delivery to COVID vaccination centres (CVCs). (ANI)

