New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The NCPCR has written to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra expressing apprehension over the enactment of the Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, saying it legitimises child marriages and may have a serious impact on education and heath of minors.

The apex child rights body said the bill provides for registration of child marriages through marriage registration officer of the place where they have been residing for more than 30 days.

Also Read | India Has Capacity to Scale Up Pace of COVID-19 Vaccination, Says WHO.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said the bill "legitimises" child marriages in Rajasthan.

"The bill further states that the marriage between a bridegroom who has not completed 21 years and a bride who has not completed 18 years of age could be registered by parents or guardians within 30 days of the marriage," the NCPCR said in the letter.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Assaulted For Resisting Sexual Advances In Chennai; 17-Year-Old Accused Arrested.

The Commission said it is apprehensive that the enactment of the bill may have a serious physical, psychological and social impact on minors and affect their education and health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)