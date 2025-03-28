Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) launched a new initiative, Tea Next, dedicated to training and capacity building for small holder farmers in the tea industry. Recognizing their pivotal role, HUL brought together small tea growers, industry leaders and key stakeholders together for this transformative initiative.

A specialized session on capacity building and regenerative agriculture was conducted by HUL on Thursday (March 27), offering valuable insights and practical knowledge to over 300 small tea growers who attended.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Controversy: Stand-Up Comedian Moves Madras High Court Seeking Transit Anticipatory Bail Amid Row Over 'Traitor' Jibe Against Eknath Shinde.

The event also featured a felicitation ceremony for the small tea growers including 26 acknowledging their dedication and contributions to the industry.

Ishtpreet Singh, Vice President, Beverages, South Asia, Hindustan Unilever Limited, remarked, "Small Tea Growers are the backbone of India's tea industry and the Tea Next initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing their capabilities. By equipping them with the training and resources essential to their prosperity in a rapidly changing environment, we aim to foster sustainable practices in the sector and improve their livelihoods."

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Nirmal NR-425 Lottery Result of 28.03.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Tuli Mandeepsingh, Procurement Director, Nutrition, South Asia, Hindustan Unilever Limited, added, "The objective of Tea Next is to ensure that small tea growers are well-versed in regenerative agriculture practices and able to adopt them at scale. This will benefit the environment, improve incomes and also elevate the quality of tea produced in Assam and India."

The need for regenerative agriculture in the tea industry has been exacerbated by three existential challenges: climate change-induced downward crop curve, aggravated soil degradation, and tea quality depletion.

These challenges have led to an erosion of market competitiveness, simultaneously aggravating the economic vulnerability of tea producers. The Regenerative Agriculture Program of Hindustan Unilever Limited originated from this critical need of the Indian tea industry.

The training session also covered responsible pesticide usage, emphasizing compliance with maximum residue limit (MRL) guidelines and FSSAI recommendations.

The training aimed to mitigate harmful chemicals in tea cultivation, teaching growers the correct application of legally approved chemicals and highlighting the dangers of banned substances.

Tea Next concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to continue their support to empower small holder farmers in the tea industry, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)