Today, i.e on March 28, 2025, at 3 PM, the results of the Kerala State Nirmal NR-425 Lottery will be announced. The live results for today's Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. Tune in to watch the live-streaming results and discover the names of the lucky draw winners. Participants can check their winning numbers on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For a detailed overview of past draws and results, refer to Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nirmal NR-425 Lottery Result

Nirmal NR-425 Lottery Chart

