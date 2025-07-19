New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her 51st birthday in her ancestral village, Nandgarh, in neighbouring Haryana on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Union ministers and BJP leaders greeted Gupta, born on July 19, 1974, on her first birthday after becoming the chief minister in February.

Also Read | Garib Rath Express Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Engine at Sendra Railway Station in Rajasthan's Beawar District; All Passengers Safely Evacuated (Watch Video).

"Best wishes to Delhi Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta ji, on her birthday. Rising through the ranks, she has always remained active in serving Delhi. As Chief Minister, she has undertaken numerous initiatives for the city's welfare. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.

Gupta thanked the prime minister for his wishes and blessings, saying his "ever-inspiring" guidance is a constant source of strength and motivation for her public service journey.

Also Read | 'Pioneering Warrior Who Challenged British Rule': PM Narendra Modi's Tributes to Freedom Fighter Mangal Pandey on His Birth Anniversary.

"As Chief Minister, I remain resolutely committed to translating your vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' into meaningful outcomes that positively impact every resident of the city," she said in a post on X.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were among those who extended their wishes to Gupta.

Gupta was also greeted and welcomed by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other party leaders, when she reached Julana.

She is scheduled to attend several programmes in Julana, and in Nandgarh, officials in Delhi said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)