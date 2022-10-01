Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release Altaf Shah, son-in-law of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, on humanitarian grounds as he is suffering from renal cancer.

Shah, along with six others, was arrested in 2017 in connection with a terror funding case. He is presently in the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Minor Boy Slits Friend's Throat For 'Ogling' At Sister in Bijnor, Arrested.

"Continued incarceration of Altaf Shah is inhumane as he is critically ill. Request @HMOIndia to release him on humanitarian grounds so that he can be with his family in such distressing times," Mehbooba tweeted.

The PDP president was commenting on a tweet by Shah's daughter.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Front of 9-Year-Old Daughter in Fit of Rage in Dwarka.

"My incarcerated father has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts, including his bones. It is my whole family's request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds @HMOIndia @PMOIndia," Ruwa Shah had tweeted last night.

"He is presently on oxygen support in the ICU of RML hospital - where there is no oncology department. My father, Altaf Shah, is 66 and is a political prisoner since last 5 years at New Delhi's Tihar Jail. @amnesty @AIIndia," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)