Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, R Madhavan and Rahul Dholakia were among the people who cheered for Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, over 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a picture of Gauri Khan and Aryan writing, "Finally". The post was shared by "Fabolous Lives of Bollywood Wives" personality Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Actor R Madhavan, whose next film ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, said as a parent he was pleased by the order.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

''Thank God. As a father I am so relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen,'' he wrote.

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani, who the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had accused of tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation, expressed her happiness with the order.

"There is God. Thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails," she wrote.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in ''Raees'' took to Twitter and wrote, ''Finally! Bail granted! #AryanKhanDrugsCase Thank God!''

Without dropping any names, actor Sonu Sood tweeted in Hindi soon after the order pronounced the order, ''When time does justice, it needs no witness.''

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said while he was ''very happy'' that Aryan Khan has been granted bail, he said he was also ''upset'' with the judiciary.

''I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change,'' Gupta tweeted.

''God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan,'' the director further said.

Taking a dig at the NCB, which had referred to an apparent WhatsApp chat found from Aryan's phone that mentioned that him and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were "going to have a blast", Mehta wrote, "I want to have a blast tonight!"

Film personality Malaika Arora, who has featured with Shah Rukh in the iconic "Chaiyya Chaiyya" and is a close friend of the family, took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank the Lord. Only love."

Actor Sayani Gupta, Shah Rukh's "Fan" co-star, tweeted, "Finally! Prayers and healing.

Commenting on a news article headline 'Aryan Khan Gets Bail After 3 Weeks In Jail', actor Shruti Seth wrote it was ''3 weeks of trauma''.

Actor Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also expressed their happiness.

Singer Mika tweeted, ''Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I'm so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk 'Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi'. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family.''

Justice Sambre said he will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening.

The legal team of the 23-year-old, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Since Aryan Khan's arrest, Shah Rukh Khan has continued to receive support from his fans and some colleagues in the industry while most of the biggies in Bollywood have maintained silence on the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)